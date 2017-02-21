'I'm the best bowling coach in NZ' - Jono Boult's hilarious response to younger brother Trent's massive payday

Northern Districts all-rounder Jono Boult has responded in style when asked about his younger brother Trent's $1.04m payday.

Jono Boult celebrates a wicket Source: Photosport

Jono Boult, 31, received a cryptic text from his younger brother Trent after the Indian Premier League auction, simply reading "1 million".

The older of the pair had completely forgotten about Trent's involvement in the auction, where he was sold for over three times more than his asking price of $310,000.

"I said 'what, what do you mean', and he said 'bargain hunters' or something like that, and I said 's***, well done'," Jono told Fairfax.

"He thought he might get picked up but he didn't think there'd be too much interest in him."

Jono then joked about his role in his younger brother's success, stating that he is more responsible than anyone for Trent's seven-figure payday.

"I do say I'm the best bowling coach in New Zealand," he joked.