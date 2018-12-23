'I'm 37 brother!' - Brendon McCullum hilariously mic'd up during Brisbane Heat training

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum donned the microphone in training for Australian Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, with comical results.
The 37-year old mas made to work during fielding practice, forced to dive, run, leap and throw, with McCullum clearly not enjoying his time.
At one point, the ex-Black Cap even exclaimed 'I'm 37 brother' to one of the Heat trainers.
Ultimately though, McCullum's side would come up short away to the Hobart Hurricanes, going down by 15 runs, winless from their opening two matches.