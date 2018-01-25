Illness-plagued Black Caps call in bowling support for dead rubber ODI against India

The Black Caps have called in reinforcements for tomorrow's dead rubber One Day International against India in Mount Maunganui with bowlers Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner joining the squad.

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi bowling against Pakistan in second T20 at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Legspinner Sodhi and seamer Tickner have been called up from the New Zealand A side to bolster the illness-hit Black Caps at Bay Oval with Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee and Scott Kuggeleijn still unwell.

Santner [gastro] and Kuggeleijn [viral illness] missed the Black Caps' series-clinching 22-run win over India on Saturday in Auckland while Southee battled through his own gastro bug to bowl 10 overs, taking two wickets for 41 runs.

But with the series secured, Southee now joins the sick duo in being unavailable for the third and final ODI tomorrow, allowing Sodhi and Tickner to link up with the Black Caps in Mount Maunganui for training this afternoon ahead of the match.

Sodhi played in the first ODI against India and even dismissed Kohli with a memorable googly but he was sent to New Zealand A for a four-day match against India A to continue to work on his skill with the red ball.

Should Tickner feature in tomorrow's match though, it will be his ODI debut for the Black Caps.