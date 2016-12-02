 

'I'll see how the ball's going in': Tom Latham a keeping option against Aussies

New Zealand batsman Tom Latham is being sized up as a makeshift wicketkeeping option for the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series against Australia.

Latham says he grew up watching the Black Caps take on Australia and dreamed of taking part one day.
Source: 1 NEWS

With veteran gloveman Luke Ronchi out injured, Latham and newcomer Tom Blundell are being considered to stand behind the stumps after the Black Caps named their squad for the first two matches in Auckland and Napier.

Latham is a former gloveman at domestic level and has toured as a Black Caps back-up wicketkeeper.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.
Source: SKY

Latham will be given the gloves in a domestic one-day game for Canterbury against Auckland in Rangiora next Saturday, two days out from the opening ODI.

"I'll see how the ball's going in," Latham said.

"If I did get the chance to keep it means we can play an extra batter or a bowler."

Bangladesh were holding their own at the start of the second Test in Christchurch but the Kiwi pace duo shut their momentum down emphatically.
Source: SKY

Blundell made his international debut in this month's third Twenty20 against Bangladesh. He was solid behind the stumps but didn't get a chance to bat.

Elsewhere, Ross Taylor returns in place of Henry Nicholls from the squad thrashed 3-0 across the Tasman in December, having recovered from eye surgery.

Another batsman not involved in the Australian series was Neil Broom, who impressed in his international recall against Bangladesh before fracturing a finger.

Broom and opener Martin Guptill (hamstring) have both recovered from injuries which sidelined them from the Bangladesh T20 series.

Ronchi (groin) joined a list of players not considered for the series, along with seamers Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Doug Bracewell and Ben Wheeler. Allrounder Corey Anderson also doesn't feature after he was considered as a batsman only.

BLACK CAPS: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

