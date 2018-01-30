'I'll be right' – blockbusting opener Colin Munro declares himself fit and ready to face Australia

Black Caps opening batsman Colin Munro says he's fit for this weekend's opening Twenty20 International tri-series opener against Australia in Sydney.

Munro, 30, missed his side's deciding loss to Pakistan in Tauranga earlier this week with a hamstring injury, unable to help New Zealand as they fell to an 18-run loss to surrender the three match series 2-1.

However, as the team flew to Australia this afternoon, Munro confidently assured media that he'll be fit to play Saturday's series opener.

"Getting there slowly," he said.

"I'll be right for Saturday so that's the main thing."

Munro also said that he was itching to get back out on the field, frustrated at not being able to play in Pakistan series decider.

"Obviously you want to play in big games and a series decider's a big game."