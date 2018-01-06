'I'll have to have one of those concussion test things!' Baz takes friendly fire after BBL teammate's throw nails him in back of the head

Brendon McCullum may be waking up with a small headache this morning after copping a ball to the back of the head last night in his team's Big Bash League win over the Perth Scorchers.

What makes matters worse though is the ball didn't hit him due to the opposition's hitting - but a loose throw from one of his teammates.

A soft hit from Scorchers batsman David Willey was easily stopped at point by Yasir Shah after he dove to his right to block it getting through the inner circle.

Shah opted to pop the ball up to his captain with a lofted throw to ensure the Scorchers wouldn't take advantage and attempt a single but there was one slight problem - McCullum wasn't looking and the ball landed squarely on the back of his head.

Shah immediately got up to check on McCullum and apologise, with the pair exchanging a handshake and a laugh after they had gotten the ball back to the bowler.

McCullum, who was mic'd up for the match, showed he still had his wits about him with a cheeky interview shortly after the incident.

"I'm going to have to have one of those concussion test things!" McCullum joked.

It was the only bump the Brisbane Heat seemed to have in the match as they cruised to a 49 run win.