'I'll give myself the best chance' - Ross Taylor in race against time for England decider following heroic unbeaten 181

Century-hitting Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor admits playing in Saturday's ODI series decider against England will be touch-and-go after battling through yesterday's ODI win.

The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.
Taylor aggravated a thigh issue as he thumped his way to an unbeaten 181 in Dunedin, helping the Caps to a five-wicket triumph.

Play was halted on several occasions for the then 33-year-old to seek treatment and he struggled to run between wickets by the end of his career-best knock.

Nevertheless, England's bowlers - pace and spin - had no answer for his clean hitting, as he notched more than 80 of his runs through square leg and mid-wicket.

Taylor told reporters post-match he'd give himself a few days to recuperate before Saturday's decisive game in Christchurch.

He wasn't too concerned by the niggle.

"It just kept on getting worse. I got a bit of tape (on the thigh) and it probably eased off a little, I didn't run many twos after that," Taylor said.

"We'll just wait and see over the next couple of days. I'll give myself the best chance to get out there and contribute."

Chasing England's first-up total of 335-9, the Kiwis got off to a dreadful start, with the early losses of openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro - both for ducks - leaving them 2-2.

But the Central Districts-based Taylor and Kane Williamson, followed by Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme, helped steady the ship.

Taylor said he kept the faith throughout, despite the daunting target.

"You can't win the game in the first 10 overs," he said.

"You've just got to give yourself a chance. On New Zealand grounds, you can catch up at the end on small boundaries.

"We were ahead of the game when Colin came out with his (23 run) cameo, meaning we wouldn't have to take risks in overs 43 to 45."

