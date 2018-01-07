'If that's not number one on Smashed 'em Bro…' - Henry Nicholls laughs off collision with Pakistan bowler

Source:
Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls has made light of his collision with Pakistan's Mohammad Amir during his side's 61-run victory in Wellington yesterday.
With the innings coming to an end, Amir bowled a ball that Nicholls hit deep into the leg side, immediately setting off for a run. With both batsman and bowler watching the ball instead of each other, the pair came together in a nasty clash, leaving both on the floor.
Speaking to media at Wellington Airport this morning though, Nicholls was in a joking mood about the incident.
"I was thinking we could get two (runs), and then I think at the last split second, I turned to see his shoulder," Nicholls said.
"It sort of reminded me a bit of playing rugby when I was younger - just getting smashed."
"Luckily he was alright and I was fine, it was nice that no one got injured, but if that's not number one on Smashed 'em Bro, I don't know what is."
