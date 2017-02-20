'If Australia play well, India only win 3-0' - former Test spinner taunts Aussies ahead of epic series

Former Indian Test spinner Harbhajan Singh has launched a stinging attack on Australia's chances of a Test series win as the two sides prepare to meet in the first of a four match series.

Harbhajan Singh celebrates taking a wicket Source: Photosport

Harbhajan, who last played a Test in 2015, thinks that the touring Australian side will do well to draw at least one of the four matches, with a series whitewash by the home side the most likely outcome.

"If Australia play well, India will win 3-0. That is if Australia play well. Otherwise, 4-0," Singh told The New Daily.

"I don't think the wickets are going to be that easy for them. If the ball starts spinning from the first ball, I don't think they will survive for long."

"This team, apart from (David) Warner and (Steve) Smith, I don't think will be able to play the game they play in Australian conditions here in India."