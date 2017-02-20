 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Cricket


'If Australia play well, India only win 3-0' - former Test spinner taunts Aussies ahead of epic series

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Indian Test spinner Harbhajan Singh has launched a stinging attack on Australia's chances of a Test series win as the two sides prepare to meet in the first of a four match series.

Harbhajan Singh celebrates taking a wicket

Harbhajan Singh celebrates taking a wicket

Source: Photosport

Harbhajan, who last played a Test in 2015, thinks that the touring Australian side will do well to draw at least one of the four matches, with a series whitewash by the home side the most likely outcome.

"If Australia play well, India will win 3-0. That is if Australia play well. Otherwise, 4-0," Singh told The New Daily.

"I don't think the wickets are going to be that easy for them. If the ball starts spinning from the first ball, I don't think they will survive for long."

"This team, apart from (David) Warner and (Steve) Smith, I don't think will be able to play the game they play in Australian conditions here in India."

The first Test begins on Thursday in Pune.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
The Black Caps captain was all smiles as he explained the awkward lead up to the strangest delivery of the first ODI against South Africa.

'It was quite effective!' Jokester Kane Williamson explains magic technique to double-bouncer ball

00:59
2
Budding goalkeeper Samuel loves Manchester United, so what a moment this encounter was for the youngster.

Watch: 'Best day of my life' - Young boy with cerebral palsy meets his Manchester United heroes


00:59
3
Naoyuki Oi may not know much English, but his delight at reaching the World Pool Masters quarter-finals was apparent regardless.

Video: 'Congratulations me!' Kooky Japanese pool player gives downright bizarre winner's interview

4
Jordan Grant of New Zealand reacts. Black Sticks Women vs Australia, Ford Trans-Tasman Trophy test series, Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 20 November 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks women suffer loss to Argentina after late defensive lapse

00:54
5
John Plumtree spoke of his history with the former Wallaby, including a possible union in their native South Africa.

'I tried to get him to the Sharks, it's shocked all of us' – Hurricanes assistant coach devastated by passing of Dan Vickerman

03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ