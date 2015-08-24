'I'd make sure no-one is headbutting anyone' - Joe Root regrets off-field issues plaguing Ashes campaign

Joe Root regrets his own form and a couple of off-field problems that plagued England's Ashes campaign, but the skipper insists lessons learnt and a victory in Sydney can set the platform for a successful return in four years.



David Warner and Joe Root look on during day one of the 3rd Investec Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston Source: Getty

Root's first trip as Test captain has been tumultuous and testing.



Root failed to lead the way with the bat, scoring 237 runs in the first four Tests compared with prolific counterpart Steve Smith's 604, while he was described as "soft" and likened to a "little boy" by Ricky Ponting after relinquishing the urn in Perth.



The touring squad's behaviour has served as a distraction for Root and coach Trevor Bayliss, who struggled to hide his frustration after the drunken misdeeds of Jonny Bairstow and England A batsman Ben Duckett.



Bayliss and England's board had put players on notice following the late-night Bristol incident that led to Ben Stokes missing the tour. Stokes is yet to discover if he will face criminal charges.



"I'd make sure no-one is headbutting anyone, and people were more sensible off the field on the back of what happened in the summer," Root said.



"The way we've practised and prepared, we've been excellent.



"It's just a shame there's been a few extra instances that could have been avoided.



"There's definitely stuff we'll have to take from this trip and make sure ... we don't make those mistakes again."



Root, only 11 Tests into his captaincy tenure, reiterated his desire to return as captain in four years.



The Yorkshireman insists a consolation win at the SCG, where the series finale starts on Thursday, can help build confidence for the 2021-22 Ashes.



"It's really important ... that we can get a win off this tour and build on that for four years' time," he said.



"It would mean a lot to me certainly to give a fairer account of how we've gone about this trip.



"I want us to be the best side in the world, and it's not going to happen overnight.



"It's really important that next time we come here we don't look at it in a daunted way ... that we know exactly what to expect in terms of media barrage - as Trevor said the other day 'Pommie bashing' from the Australian press.



"You have to be quite smart on that."



The 27-year-old is also keen to score more runs in Australia, starting with the fifth Test.



"I'm disappointed ... you see (Smith's scores), and you want to be the one doing it," Root said.



"He's probably been the difference between the teams.



"Take his runs out of it, and we've been there or thereabouts to win.

