ICC tweak WTC points system for next competition

The International Cricket Council has tweaked the points system for the next World Test Championship.

The Black Caps celebrate their World Test Championships triumph. Source: Photosport

Twelve points will be awarded to the winning team of every test match contested in the 2021-23 cycle, with four points awarded for a draw and six for a tied game. The percentage of points won will be used to determine the WTC standings.

Cricket's governing body issued a statement this week saying the change was made to simplify things. Under the previous system, the same number of points were allocated to each series, but divided across the number of matches played.

“During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed,” ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said. “This helped us determine the finalists and we were able to complete the championship within the scheduled time frame.”

New Zealand beat India in the final despite rain washing out more than two days of the six-day match at Southampton in England.

New Zealand will host South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in next WTC cycle, and play away series in England, Pakistan and India.

Besides New Zealand, India will also host Sri Lanka and Australia, and travel for series against Bangladesh, England and South Africa.

Australia will kick off the cycle with a five-test Ashes series at home against England in November and will also host South Africa and the West Indies. All of Australia's away series are in Asia against India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

All the top nine test playing nations competing in WTC will host three series and play three series abroad. The cut-off date for the championship will be March 31, 2023.