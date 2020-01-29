ICC to make decision on T20 World Cup next month

The International Cricket Council insists it will not make a decision on whether this year's T20 World Cup in Australia will go ahead until next month.



Despite Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts saying last week the event, which is due to run from October 18 until November 15, was "at high risk" the ICC is keen to explore a number of contingency plans before announcing a postponement until 2021.



These plans will take in both this year's men's T20 event and the women's Cricket World Cup which is due to be held in New Zealand from February next year.

There has also been suggestion of prioritising the Indian Premier League ahead of the World T20, due to the huge finances on offer.

"The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision..." ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said after an ICC board meeting on Wednesday.



"The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.



"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one.

"We will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players to ensure we make a well informed decision."

