ICC defend umpire's incorrect call that gave England extra run in World Cup final

The International Cricket Council has defended umpire Kumar Dharmasena and his controversial call in the World Cup final which incorrectly gifted England a crucial extra run.

Ben Stokes was given six runs after a throw from Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill was deflected off the English all-rounder and raced away to the ropes.

However, in the aftermath of the match, it was revealed under Law 19.8 relating to an "overthrow or wilful act of fielder", England should only have been credited five runs.

Dharmasena said earlier this week he stood by his decision and the process he went through to make it, going as far as saying he would "never regret" it.

Almost two weeks after the dramatic final, the ICC has come out with their own view of the situation and the use of a super over in the final.

ICC general manager of cricket Geoff Allardice told ESPN's CricInfo the umpires had to make the decision between them.

"After everything that went on during that delivery, they got together over their comms system and made their decision," he said.

"They certainly followed the right process when making the decision."

"They were aware of the law when they made the judgement about whether the batsmen had crossed or not at the time.

"The playing conditions don't allow them to refer to such a decision to a third umpire. The match referee cannot intervene when the umpires on the field have to make a judgement call like that."

Allardice added the ICC believes there should only be one champion at a tournament after the idea of shared champions was raised at a conference last week.

"The consistent view has been that the World Cup final needs a winner," he said.