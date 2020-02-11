ICC confident new no-ball calling system will 'give the right result', enhance games

A landmark no-ball change will likely result in some delays during the women's Twenty20 World Cup as national boards mull whether to extend the third-umpire experiment.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The International Cricket Council confirmed on Tuesday the T20 event in Australia will be the first tournament to feature front-foot technology.



The third umpire will monitor bowlers' landing foot after each ball and communicate to their on-field counterparts whether it was a legal delivery.



On-field umpires remain in charge of other no-balls but are under instructions not to call a bowler for overstepping, unless advised.



At this stage the change only applies to the tournament starting on Friday.



Trent Copeland, who exposed how 21 no-balls were missed in two sessions during this summer's first Test, recently told AAP it must become the norm.



Cost had been a commonly cited counter-argument.



But the ICC's senior manager for umpires and referees Adrian Griffith has confirmed that no additional equipment will be required for front-foot monitoring, provided the Decision Review System (DRS) is being used in the same game.



DRS requires cameras with a high frame rate, which also provide the clean shots necessary to judge no-balls from the box.



"If the boards want to roll it out (throughout Tests and international cricket) then we're in a position to do that," former West Indies opener Griffith told AAP.



"Right now, we're doing it in an ICC-controlled event. There's a wider conversation that will need to happen with members.



"We're confident that we're in a position that we can roll this out here and it will have minimum impact on the game, give the right result and enhance the tournament."



The no-ball technology was recently trialled during 12 games in the West Indies and India, with all 4717 deliveries judged accurately.



If coming weeks prove similarly successful then the new system could win a lot of supporters.



There will be a three-second delay before the TV umpire has access to footage.



If there is a tight call being judged, or a spinner attempting to rush through their over, there is a potential for play to be temporarily halted as the third umpire does their necessary check.



"In situations where it's very close there probably will be a delay," Griffith said.

