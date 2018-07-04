 

ICC boss to step down after 2019 World Cup - 'the hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire'

AAP

International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson is to relinquish his role following next summer's World Cup.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: David Richardson, ICC Chief Executive speaks to the media during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Launch at The Kia Oval on June 1, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/pool). (Photo by Tom Dulat/pool)

David Richardson, ICC Chief Executive

The 58-year-old's impending departure was announced by the ICC on Tuesday and will follow the expiry of his existing contract.

He was promoted to the position in in 2012, having previously served as the ICC's first general manager of cricket.

"The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire. But for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right," said the South African in a statement.

"I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular put on a World Cup that does the game proud."

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar added: "David will be missed by everyone in the game, but this is an opportunity for the ICC to drive forward our new global growth strategy, which David has played an integral part in developing, under new leadership.

"A global recruitment process will now get underway to identify the right person to lead the ICC."

