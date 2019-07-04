TODAY |

ICC boss says Cricket World Cup proving all three formats can continue to thrive

AAP
ICC chief executive David Richardson says the success of the one-day World Cup shows all three versions of the game can continue to thrive.

This year's World Cup has come at the time of a critical juncture for the 50-over game, with fears it could be squeezed out of relevance.

Test cricket remains the form of the purists while the explosion of Twenty20 cricket and domestic leagues has left 50-over cricket stuck in the middle.

That format won't even be played at the top level domestically in England next year, with the 50-over county championship to run as a development competition beside the controversial new-look Hundred.

But still the World Cup is seen as the jewel in cricket's crown, with the global tournament remaining increasingly popular.

India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men. Source: SKY

"We are very fortunate in cricket to have three thrilling and thriving formats of this great sport and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is the absolute pinnacle of the ODI game," Richardson said.

"It comes as no surprise that this tournament has excited fans around world - we have had full houses and diverse crowds enjoying fiercely competitive cricket.

"I'm sure after the trophy is lifted at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, fans across the globe will remember this event as one of the greatest in history."

The ICC will meet this month at their annual conference, where it's expected the fixture format of the next World Cup in India and the amount of team who enter will be discussed.

The organisation has recently attempted to add context to bilateral series between World Cups, with a one-day league to begin next May with each nation to play eight series in a two-year cycle.

But they will also take heart in the way the one-day game has been received in the six-week long tournament.

Ninety-five per cent of tickets were sold across all matches in England, while television ratings back in Australia were well up on expectations.

"The tournament has been outstanding the way that it's gone," Australia's captain Aaron Finch said.

"There has been a lot of games that have gone really deep. There's been a few one-sided games but that happens when you play so many games of cricket.

"But all in all the standard of the cricket has been outstanding.

"The contest between bat and ball has probably brought it back from what we have seen during the last four years, which has been a real dominance by the bat.

"That's been a great part of the tournament in my opinion that everyone's had an opportunity to dominate at some point."

