Ian Smith awarded Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding services to cricket

He's worn his heart on his sleeve for nearly 30 years in the commentary box and today was another emotional moment for former Black Caps wicketkeeper Ian Smith.

He was awarded the Bert Sutcliffe medal for outstanding services to the game.

The honour part of the New Zealand Cricket Awards being made online over the next few days.

“I’m so grateful,” Smith said in a video call from his home in the Hawkes Bay.

“It makes me quite emotional actually to think about joining the list of people who have already won this award."

“The playing aspect was the realisation of a dream. I fondly remember the times keeping to Sir Richard Hadlee, watching Martin Crowe bat sides into submission and all the other guys playing their part as well.

“I’ve loved every minute of calling Test cricket. Brendon (McCullum’s) 300 will live forever in my mind; Test wins at Lord’s, Hobart, Ross Tayor’s 290, the draw at Eden Park with so much drama against England, and of course the World Cup Final at Lord’s last year.

“I dedicate this award to my wife Louise. Anyone who’s been involved with touring and cricket will know you have to have a base and Louise has been fantastic the whole time, and has brought up three great sons in Jarrod, Jake and Angus.

“I also want to thank my teammates throughout my playing career who made it all possible to have the success that I had.

“Also, the people I’ve worked with and, in particular, the people over the past two decades at SKY television who have provided cricket coverage.

"I was part of it from day one right to the very end and I will never forget the friends I’ve made and the hard work they put in.

“I also thank New Zealand Cricket, I thank the Board, I thank yourself Greg, David White and all those people who have helped along the way.