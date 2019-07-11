Humble Virat Kohli commends Black Caps' 'perfect' bowling attack after shock World Cup exit

India captain Virat Kohli says some "perfect" Kiwi bowling and a spell of pedestrian cricket inside 45 minutes helped end their Cricket World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Manchester.



Kohli's men topped the group stage and wrested the No.1 ranking from England before their last four clash with 2015 finalists New Zealand.



Defending 8-239, Matt Henry and Trent Boult blew away India's star-studded top order that included Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the tournament's leading scorer, to reduce them to 3-5 inside four overs.

Kohli said the Black Caps deserve a lot of credit for the example they gave on how to use the new ball.

"They had perfect line and length and forced us to make errors," Kohli said.

Ravindra Jadeja mounted an audacious rearguard action but India could not recover after slumping to 4-24 after the first powerplay.



"Of course, very disappointed," a glum Kohli told a news conference.



"We've played outstanding cricket throughout this tournament. To just go out on the basis of 45 minutes of bad cricket is saddening.



"It breaks your heart also, because you worked so hard throughout the tournament to build momentum.



"You finish No.1 in the table, and then a spell of bad cricket and you're out of the tournament. But you have to accept it."



After the top order imploded, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya tried to arrest the free-fall before both played reckless shots to throw away their wickets.



Kohli conceded their shot selection could have been better though he refused to blame 21-year-old Pant, who was playing only his ninth one-day international.



"Look, he's an instinctive player. And he did well to overcome that situation and string in a partnership with Hardik," Kohli said.



"He's still young. I made many, many errors when I was young in my career, and he will learn. He will look back and think yes, he could have chosen a different option in that situation, maybe and he realises that already."



India suffered their only group stage defeat against hosts England, who meet Australia in the second semi-final in Birmingham tonight.



Kohli said the team would emerge stronger from the setback.



"It's happened to us before and we have all come out better cricketers because of the setbacks, especially at a stage like World Cup," he added.

