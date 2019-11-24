Humble Mitchell Santner reflects on stunning catch - 'I stuck out my right mitt and was lucky it stuck'

Mitchell Santner has played down his superb performance in the Black Caps' innings win over England in Mount Maunganui, saying the Test wasn't the favourite of his career so far but it's "not far off".

Santner collected his maiden Test ton, three crucial wickets and the end of day four and a stunning catch in the covers to help the Black Caps win by an innings and 65 runs at Bay Oval.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But despite the heroics, Santner instead turned media's attention to other areas of his team - namely the hard work of the batsmen on day's three and four as they kept working to increase the lead, then a couple of quick wickets to rock the English.

Santner also added the Kiwi bowlers 'backed up' all day to keep pressure on the English even when the pitch gave them little help.

"We knew the key was to get a couple of early poles (wickets). We had a nice lead but it was a good pitch to bat on."

One performance he did single out was that of Neil Wagner, who managed to collect 5-44 in 19 overs on the final day with his aggressive bowling.

"It was an unbelievable spell - a couple of quick, late wickets, and so well-deserved."

When asked about one of those wickets - the dismissal of Ollie Pope in which Santner made a stunning, diving catch - the spinner was reluctant to reflect on the moment but gave a humble answer.

"To be honest, I was just happy to be in a catching spot, rather than out patrolling the boundary - as I was pretty tired.