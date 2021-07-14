TODAY |

'Huge day for cricket' - Ireland beat South Africa in an ODI for first time

Cricket minnows Ireland have stunned South Africa to record their first ever ODI victory over the Proteas in Malahide.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie’s century set up a platform for the victory. Source: Breakfast

Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie's century (102 from 117) helped his side to a first innings total of 290 runs.

South Africa struggled in their run chase down, falling short by 43 runs.

"I'm extremely proud with the character we showed," Balbirnie said after the win.

"It is a huge day for cricket in Ireland. We will have a couple of beers and enjoy this, but at the same time we have to look to Friday, when we could potentially win a series."

Ireland takes a one-nil lead in the two-match series.

