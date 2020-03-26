TODAY |

Howzat! IPL to be staged in UAE in September following Covid-19 delay

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Many of the Black Caps will be able to return to the crease next month with the return of the Indian Premier League.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

The IPL will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.

Tournament organisers have confirmed 53 matches, including the final on November 10.

The league was due to start in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement of this year's men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, however, opened a window for organisers who were set to lose up to a billion dollars in revenue.

Games will be played between Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

There will also be a women's T20 challenge, involving three teams, played during the IPL play-off week.

But some top female players have criticised the timing of the tournament which clashes with the Women’s Big Bash League.

The Australian T20 competition starts on October 16.

Victor Waters
