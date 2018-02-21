'Hopefully we can continue to improve' - Ross Taylor, Black Caps not dwelling on T20 loss

 

Rain has robbed Kiwi cricket fans of a grandstand Twenty20 tri-series final finish, with the heavens opening over Eden Park on Wednesday and handing Australia a 19-run win over New Zealand via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The visitors claimed a 19-run Duckworth-Lewis method win over New Zealand to lift the series trophy.
Source: SKY

On what was supposed to be a batsman-friendly Eden Park wicket, the Black Caps simply failed to fire, securing a 150-9 total after electing to bat first.

It was a target the Australians were set to chase down, needing 30 runs from 32 remaining deliveries, when the evening's Auckland downpour began.

No further balls were bowled, forcing the umpires to invoke Duckworth-Lewis - which forecast an Australian innings of 169 and victory by 19 runs.

They had been on 121-3 after 14.4 overs.

Kiwi veteran Ross Taylor - who helped New Zealand limp to their total with an unbeaten 43 - admitted Australia deserved the tri-series crown.

While the Caps had started well via Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, their middle order faltered, with Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme going cheaply.

Guptill hit 21 while Munro notched a rapid-fire 29.

"It was definitely a lot slower than the wicket the other day, but 150 was never going to be enough - if we could've scraped to 160, 165 and got some early wickets, we (would've given) ourselves a sniff," the 33-year-old Taylor said.

"We weren't able to rebuild quickly enough in that middle stage.

"We wanted to try and get partnerships but that's Twenty20 cricket; you lose wickets at times when the batsmen try to attack an option."

Set a target of 151, the Australians had every reason to be confident, but started slower than expected through Dave Warner and D'Arcy Short.

The pair eventually picked up the pace to bash out a 72-run first-wicket partnership, only to be removed by Ish Sodhi and Munro respectively.

Unorthodox first-drop Ashton Agar soon followed at the hands of Mitch Santner, leaving Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch at the crease until the rain.

Maxwell was on 20 and Finch on 18, but the quick dismissal of both men could've put New Zealand in the driver's seat for a come-from-behind win.

Nevertheless, Taylor wouldn't dwell on what might've been, and said the Caps had plenty of reasons to be proud at the end of this summer's T20 action.

They'll go into a five-ODI series against England, starting this weekend in Hamilton, before two Tests next month against the same opponent.

"Guys took their opportunities at different times and I'm sure it's been disappointing with the last few results, but we're starting to work out what we need to do and, hopefully, we can continue to improve," Taylor said.

