TODAY |

'Hopefully there's more to come' – BJ Watling on becoming Black Caps' most successful wicketkeeper

1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps

Black Caps wicketkeeper BJ Watling today played down his status as New Zealand's most prolific gloveman, having reached the mark in yesterday's victory over Bangladesh in Hamilton.

As Ebadot Hossain edged behind into Watling's gloves to seal the innings and 51-run victory, the Black Caps keeper overtook Adam Parore, notching 202 dismissals behind the stumps, having switched from opening batsman to wicketkeeper in 2012.

Speaking to media post-match, Watling played down his status as New Zealand's most successful wicketkeeper, paying tribute to his teammates that have helped him reach the mark.

"You put that down to as many opportunities you get," he began.

"I've been lucky enough to keep to some of the greats - and [have had] plenty of opportunities to get dismissals.

"It's been a bit of toil for the last six or seven years.

"[I'm] proud of the achievement, and hopefully there's more to come."

Asked if there was any particular dismissal that stood out in particular across his 202 scalps, Watling said he doesn't have a favourite, although was proud of getting rid of West Indies legend, Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

"The first stumping was Chanderpaul. I do remember a lot of dismissals, but I like to look at how they sort of influence the series or the match.

"We've managed to win a few great Test matches, and that's all part of it. "

With 202 dismissals, Watling has overtaken Adam Parore as N'’s best. Source: Blackcaps
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
2
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
3
The hosts proved to good for Samoa, coming away 27-0 winners.
USA smash Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens, overtake NZ on top of World Series standings
4
The Kiwi fighter strolled to victory in Ohio.
Junior Fa dominates Newfel Ouatah for first round knockout win
5
NZ-born Wallaroos skipper Liz Patu is in hot water over the allegations stemming from a Super W match.
Watch: Australian women's rugby captain allegedly bites rival's arm - 'That is disgusting'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Chris Gayle's electric 77 runs off 27 balls guides Windies to series-tying win in final ODI with England
Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar reaches his maiden Test hundred against the Black Caps

Bangladesh defy Black Caps bowlers, bat through wicketless first session
00:15
The former skipper, playing his 527th international , finished 59 not out in the six-wicket win.

MS Dhoni's composed half century guides India to win over Australia in opening ODI
The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Black Caps eyeing innings win, Bangladesh on the ropes after day three of first Test