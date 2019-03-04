'Hopefully there's more to come' – BJ Watling on becoming Black Caps' most successful wicketkeeper

Black Caps wicketkeeper BJ Watling today played down his status as New Zealand's most prolific gloveman, having reached the mark in yesterday's victory over Bangladesh in Hamilton.

As Ebadot Hossain edged behind into Watling's gloves to seal the innings and 51-run victory, the Black Caps keeper overtook Adam Parore, notching 202 dismissals behind the stumps, having switched from opening batsman to wicketkeeper in 2012.

Speaking to media post-match, Watling played down his status as New Zealand's most successful wicketkeeper, paying tribute to his teammates that have helped him reach the mark.

"You put that down to as many opportunities you get," he began.

"I've been lucky enough to keep to some of the greats - and [have had] plenty of opportunities to get dismissals.

"It's been a bit of toil for the last six or seven years.

"[I'm] proud of the achievement, and hopefully there's more to come."

Asked if there was any particular dismissal that stood out in particular across his 202 scalps, Watling said he doesn't have a favourite, although was proud of getting rid of West Indies legend, Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

"The first stumping was Chanderpaul. I do remember a lot of dismissals, but I like to look at how they sort of influence the series or the match.