'Hopefully he'll see the doctor' - Australia backing unwell Pat Cummins to recover during Ashes clash

Sick speedster Pat Cummins continues to show remarkable resilience in his second coming as a Test cricketer, rolling the arm over at the MCG despite being so sick he slept at tea.



Australian bowler Pat Cummins. Source: Photosport

Cummins was bothered by a stomach bug throughout day two of the fourth Ashes Test.



He delivered a three-over spell in Wednesday's post-lunch session, had a quick chat with skipper Steve Smith then left the field.



Cummins returned to field after four overs, continued to receive treatment and at one point doubled over in the deep as the temperature hit 35C.



The right-armer managed two four-over spells in the final session, struggling to generate his trademark bounce and express pace but still steaming in on a slow pitch.



Nathan Lyon later revealed how much discomfort Cummins was in.



"At tea time he slept pretty well, the whole 18 minutes of it," Lyon said.



"Hopefully he'll see the doctor tonight, get some fluid on board and have a good night's sleep.



"I was pretty proud of Pat ... the way he stuck at it and was able to put that massive effort in for us was quite pleasing to see."



Cummins was in even worse shape earlier this year in Chittagong, where he was Australia's sole paceman in a Test against Bangladesh and lost 6.5kg in one day.



"All the boys who played that Test said it was the hardest they'd ever experienced in terms of the brutal heat and humidity. Even the Bangladeshis struggled," he wrote on PlayersVoice earlier this year.



"Sometimes, in between overs, I'd be at fine leg on all fours, vomiting.



"When I look back on it all, it makes me happy. That might sound like a strange thing to say ... but I'm really satisfied that I got through it all."



Cummins endured almost six years of serious setbacks following his Test debut at age 18 in 2011, struggling to shake the injury-prone tag.



But the 24-year-old has been the fittest member of Australia's pace attack this year. The current match is his eighth consecutive Test.



Cummins has been one of the hosts' best performers in the ongoing series, bothering the tourists with bouncers but also ensuing the tail wags.

