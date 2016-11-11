 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'I hope he's back very soon' - England players desperate for Ben Stokes to rejoin team after Ashes drubbing

share

Source:

AAP

For all the twists of the Ashes series, perhaps the biggest turning point occurred outside a Bristol pub back in September.

Ben Stokes bats

Source: Photosport

As England begin their Ashes post-mortem in the wake of their 4-0 thumping at the hands of Australia, a major focus will be the absence of Ben Stokes.

The controversial all-rounder was missed with both bat and ball as England crumbled to hand back the urn inside three Tests.

Stokes was banished amid an investigation after he was arrested for his part in an incident during the West Indies ODI series in England last year.

On Monday, the England Cricket Board announced Stokes will return for the three- way Twenty20 series to be played in Australia and New Zealand to start later in the month.

Stokes boasts best bowling figures of 6-99 in Australia and a career batting average of 35.72.

His absence was sorely felt.

Anderson admitted Stokes was missed however refused to call it the reason for their series loss.

"When you're missing a player like that, it can affect your output," Anderson said.

"It's no secret that he's one of the best all-rounders in the world; on his day he's as good as anyone with bat and ball.

"We're going to miss a player like that. I hope he's back very soon.

"From our point of view, this series, it's not affected the way we've gone about our business."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

00:30
2
The Renegades lost after the batsman Hogg dropped, Ashton Turner, went on to score 70 from 36 for the Scorchers.

Aussie legend Brad Hogg costs BBL team after dropping sitter because he was too busy signing autographs

00:26
3
Luckily the jockey and horse weren't seriously hurt at Greymouth racing meet.

Watch: The moment racehorse veers off course hitting barrier, sending jockey toppling off


00:22
4
Mark Taylor got a bit too close to the action after Australia's 4-0 series win over England.

Commentator drenched in champagne after entering victorious Ashes winning Aussie team's dressing room

00:28
5
The teen sensation finished his first round match almost as quickly as his serve.

Denis Shapovalov uses deadly weapon at ASB Classic, throws down brutal 216km/h ace

Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

The All Blacks first-five popped the question yesterday.

02:05
Iwi and West Auckland community members say the government are moving too slowly.

Iwi wants Auckland's Waitakere Ranges completely closed to public as kauri 'facing extinction' through dieback

Te Kawerau a Maki says government action can't some soon enough.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 