Home truths help BBL Heat bounce back to beat Hurricanes

Some home truths helped Brisbane Heat rebound from a horror batting performance to post a record-breaking Big Bash League win and revive their summer.

Chris Lynn Source: Photosport

The Heat rebooted their BBL campaign last night at Bellerive Oval, notching their highest total to beat Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs.

It came just three days after a shambolic batting performance in their loss to Perth, where they were skittled for 109 - a figure Chris Lynn labelled embarrassing.

But the skipper atoned in Hobart, whacking an unbeaten 88 from 55 balls as the Heat made 3-212 and the Hurricanes reached 9-181 in reply.

"Really happy with how the guys responded from a fairly heavy touch up in the debrief post game," Lynn said.

"Obviously with the criticism from the press and social media, the boys were quite flat.

"There were ways to go about it, I was really pleased they took the positive.

"There are worse things than losing a cricket game, as we've seen and heard a lot about."

Lynn said coach Darren Lehmann delivered some "honest truths" to the squad.

"Couple of blokes got a good spray ... and other blokes got a bit of reassurance. That's why he's such a good coach."

The Heat stuck with the same 11 that went down to the Scorchers, aside from batsman Sam Heazlett who was forced out due to illness.

The faith paid off, with young opener Max Bryant cutting loose in a 36-ball 65 to set up the innings and put a run of four low scores behind him.

"We could have easily changed the line-up, but we stuck with someone like Maxy," Lynn said.

"Hopefully that's the start of something for him through the tournament. We forget he's 20 years old. Credit to the kid he bounced back."

Lynn said the key now was to build momentum ahead of the impending arrival of star signing AB de Villiers and the availability of Test players Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne and James Pattinson.

The Heat's previous highest total of 4-209 came just two games ago in their win over Sydney Sixers, highlighting the team's inconsistency start to the season.

"You don't win the tournament in the first five games. There's a couple of battles there that we should have won, but we're building towards something," Lynn said.

"In this tournament, if you have one good week you can set yourself up."