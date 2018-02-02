 

Hobart storm into BBL final after thumping defending champions Perth

Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott have cracked blistering half-centuries to help power the Hobart Hurricanes to a crushing 71-run win over the Perth Scorchers in the first BBL semi-final at Optus Stadium.

The Hurricanes crushed the Scorchers by 71 runs to book their spot in the final.
Wade struck 71 off 45 balls and McDermott added an unbeaten 67 off 30 to lift Hobart to 4-210 - the equal-third highest score in BBL history.

In reply, the Scorchers were bowled out for 139 in 17.5 overs, ending their title defence in front of 52,960 disappointed fans.

The win propels the Hurricanes into an away final on Sunday - against the winner of Friday's second semi-final between the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

"We've been talking all year about putting together a close-to-perfect performance. That's probably as close to perfect for us really," Hurricanes allrounder Dan Christian said.

The Scorchers won the toss and elected to bowl, but quickly regretted the decision after the Hurricanes exploded out of the blocks.

Allrounder Mitch Marsh came under heavy punishment, returning figures of 0-53 off four overs in his first BBL match of the season.

Mitchell Johnson (0-43) and Tim Bresnan (2-40) were also expensive as part of a five-man pace attack, with the Scorchers dearly missing spinner Ashton Agar through international duties.

"Our bowlers had an off night," Scorchers captain Adam Voges said.

"I can't be too critical of them, because they've been brilliant all season. Unfortunately we just didn't show up tonight. We were on the back foot early and never really recovered."

Hurricanes opener Tim Paine and Christian both copped heavy knocks to the helmet from Johnson bouncers.

But they were among the very few blows the Scorchers could land at Perth's new $1.5 billion stadium.

McDermott struck six sixes and four fours, while Wade tallied 10 boundaries and a six.

In reply, the Scorchers' hopes evaporated after a series of quick wickets.

Hobart paceman Tom Rogers (3-31) was the chief destroyer early, claiming the key scalps of Cameron Bancroft (1) and Shaun Marsh (30 off 18) in the sixth over to rip the heart out of the Scorchers.

And when George Bailey ran out Ashton Turner for two to leave the Scorchers at 5-57 in the eighth over, it was effectively lights out.

Dan Christian cleaned up the tail to finish with figures of 4-17.

