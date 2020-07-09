'History is written by the conqueror' - Windies icon Michael Holding delivers powerful message on Black Lives Matter

West Indies fast bowler turned commentator Michael Holding delivered a powerful message around the Black Lives Matter movement, as cricket resumed after the Covid-19 pandemic.

With England hosting the West Indies in Southampton, cricket last night returned to the sporting world. However, last night also saw cricket resume for the first time since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Once one of the most feared faces in the game, Holding last night gave an impassioned account of the toxicity towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The dehumanisation of the Black race is where it started," Holding said on Sky Sport's UK broadcast.

"People will tell you, 'That's a long time ago, get over it.' No, you don't get over things like that and society has not gotten over something like that.

"How do you get rid of that in society? By educating both sides - black and white.

"When people say 'all lives matter' or 'white lives matter', please, we Black people know white lives matter. I don't think you know that Black lives matter.

"Don't shout back at us that all lives matter. White lives matter, it is obvious, the evidence is clearly there. We want Black lives to matter now. Simple as that.

"History is written by the conqueror, not by those who are conquered. History is written by the people who do the harming, not those who are harmed."