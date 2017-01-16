 

'He's a shadow of himself' - Brendon McCullum picked in IPL's 'underperforming XI'

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum's poor season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore has gotten worse, named in the Indian Premier League's unofficial "underperforming XI."

Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat



Source: Getty

In a season that saw the Kiwi-laden Royal Challengers finish sixth on the overall standings, T20 specialist McCullum endured a tournament to forget, finishing up with just 127 runs from six matches, at an average of just over 21, with a top score of 43.

Speaking for Cricbuzz, analyst Joy Bhattacharjya didn't hold back in his appraisal of McCullum's misfortune.

"He's a shadow of himself this year," he said.

"Six matches, 127 runs don't do him justice, thrice he's gotten out to spinners - this is not his natural game.

"He did well in that first match in Kolkata, ever since then he's struggled.

"Brendon is a huge disappointment this tournament, especially when he's gone to a pitch like Bangalore that should suit him naturally - it just didn't work out for him."

McCullum was joined in the side by Australia's Glenn Maxwell, and England duo Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

IPL Underperforming XI: 1. Rohit Sharma (India), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), 3. Manish Pandey (India), 4. Yuvraj Singh (India), 5. Glenn Maxwell (Australia), 6. Ben Stokes (England), 7. Mayank Argawal (India), 8. Chris Woakes (England), 9. Washington Sundar (India), 10. Jaydev Unadkat, 11. Mohammed Shami (India).

