'He's a quality bowler' - Australian batsmen wary of Ish Sodhi threat

The format, conditions and opposition will be different to what awaits in India, but some of Australia's batsmen will have an ideal chance to test themselves against quality spin bowling tomorrow.

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand during the One Day International Series match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on the 26th of August 2015

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand during the One Day International Series match between South Africa and New Zealand.

New Zealand have drafted legspinner Ish Sodhi into their squad for the trans- Tasman ODI series finale in Hamilton.

Australian tweaker Adam Zampa is also likely to play on the slow-and-low Seddon Park pitch that will decide who takes home the Chappell-Hadlee trophy.

Sodhi starred against Australia in an ODI at the same venue last year, dismissing Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the same over to help the hosts clinch a series win.

Smith, David Warner and Usman Khawaja headline the list of Australian stars currently unavailable, having already turned their attention to a four-Test series in India.

But fellow Test squad members Maxwell, Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh could have their mettle tested by Sodhi and spinning allrounder Mitchell Santner.

"It will be a good test," Handscomb said today.

"He's quite fast through the air and he could be quite tough to get down the wicket to."

Maxwell, Handscomb and Marsh are all well regarded by national selectors because of their ability to play spin.

Handscomb is no stranger to Sodhi's talent. The 25-year-old was clean bowled last month attempting to sweep the Adelaide Strikers spinner during a Big Bash League match.

"He's obviously been bowling really well. He played quite well in the Big Bash," the right-hander said.

"He's a quality bowler. We'll be looking at the footage and asking all the boys who have actually played against him, just to see what they've got.

"Everyone will come up with an individual plan on how hey're going to play him, but then also there's four or five other bowlers we need to worry about."

The three-match series started with the hosts grabbing a dramatic six-run win at Eden Park. Marcus Stoinis's unbeaten 146 almost dragged Australia to a victory that appeared impossible when they were 6-67 chasing 287.

The second contest was abandoned because of a sodden field in Napier that is now the subject of an independent investigation ordered by New Zealand Cricket.

It means Australia's only hope of retaining the Chappell-Hadlee trophy they hold is to draw the series 1-1 with a win in Hamilton.

"Regardless of the washout, tomorrow was always going to be a must-win game," Handscomb said.

Black Caps

