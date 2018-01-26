'He's a lovely bloke!' – BBL rookie on learning from Kiwi star Mitchell McClenaghan

Australian under-19 cricketer Param Uppal has detailed what it's like to play with Kiwi fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan in the Big Bash League.

Uppal, 19, is a teammate of McClenaghan at the Sydney Thunder, speaking to 1 NEWS this morning about lining up alongside the bowling spearhead.

"I was running drinks for the first couple of games, so I had a good chat with him," he said.

"He's a lovely bloke, and you can learn a lot from him as well."