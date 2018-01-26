'He's a lovely bloke!' – BBL rookie on learning from Kiwi star Mitchell McClenaghan

Source:
Australian under-19 cricketer Param Uppal has detailed what it's like to play with Kiwi fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan in the Big Bash League.
Uppal, 19, is a teammate of McClenaghan at the Sydney Thunder, speaking to 1 NEWS this morning about lining up alongside the bowling spearhead.
"I was running drinks for the first couple of games, so I had a good chat with him," he said.
"He's a lovely bloke, and you can learn a lot from him as well."
McClenaghan's Sydney Thunder were eliminated from the Big Bash League, losing their final match of the season against the Melbourne Renegades by nine runs on Wednesday night.
