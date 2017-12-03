He's a keeper! Black Caps gloveman Tom Blundell notches ton on debut against Windies

Tom Blundell has become the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to score a century on debut as his side racked up a massive first innings lead over the West Indies in Wellington.

Blundell was made to endure a nervous period in the 90s before holding his nerve and passing the 100 mark late in the first session this morning, the third day.

He finished on 107 not out as New Zealand declared at 520/9, a lead of 386 runs on the West Indies's first innings of 134.

Trent Boult was 18 not out.