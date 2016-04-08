'He's got a lot of drive' - England captain backs Ben Stokes ahead of comeback

Captain Joe Root has no doubt Ben Stokes can put his off-field troubles behind him and rediscover his "magnificent" form for England.



Ben Stokes of England. Source: Getty

Kiwi-born allrounder Stokes is set to return to action in the first of five one- dayers against New Zealand tomorrow, having been on the outer since his arrest in Bristol last September.



He pleaded not guilty to affray at Bristol Magistrates Court earlier this month and then flew to New Zealand to link with England for the series starting at Seddon Park in Hamilton.



Root told Sky Sports News it is an enormous boost to have the 26-year-old back.



"He's obviously a close friend of mine, I've played a lot of cricket with him," he said.



"He's done some magnificent things for England in the past and I look at what he's capable of doing in the future.



"That's the way I'm seeing Ben now, I'm sure he's got a lot of drive and determination to put in some really strong performances in the future and to almost get back to where he was at the back end of the summer."



Stokes missed England's Ashes defeat to Australia, a series which itself was dogged by disciplinary issues.



Batsman Ben Duckett was excluded from England Lions selection after pouring a pint over senior bowler James Anderson, while Jonny Bairstow had to answer for a bizarre headbutt greeting to Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft in a bar in Perth.

Root is keen for the New Zealand series, which is followed by two Tests, to be all about the cricket.



"There were incidences off the field (in Australia) which obviously didn't help us and distracted a little bit from our cricket, especially for people watching back home," he said.

