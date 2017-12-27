'He's got the ball swinging' - Mike Hesson believes Trent Boult in career-best form

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult's imperious form with the ball this Kiwi summer has earned the praise of coach Mike Hesson, who says his left-arm paceman has returned to his 2015 World Cup zenith.

Boult blitzed the West Indies in this month's ODI-series clean sweep, securing 10 wickets in total and a career-best stint of 7-34 in the second ODI.

He'll be rested for the first two of his side's three Twenty20 matches against the same opponent, starting on Friday in Nelson.

Hesson told reporters Boult's white-ball form was reminiscent of his 2015 Cup efforts, in which he claimed 22 scalps and finished joint-top wicket taker.

The Northern Districts star's deliveries were near-unplayable.

"He's got the ball swinging and in terms of the pace he's bowling at the moment, he's challenging the best players - that's what you want," Hesson said on Wednesday.

"He becomes a real threat for us, with the new ball or old."

Boult also picked up a handy 10 wickets in New Zealand's Test series clean sweep of the Windies this month, including a second-Test six-wicket haul.

Elsewhere, Hesson confirmed that Martin Guptill and Colin Munro would open the Black Caps order in Friday's first T20 clash, with prodigious wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips to enter later in the innings.

Kiwi veteran Ross Taylor would also be given a chance to impress, with incumbent captain Kane Williamson to be rested for the first T20.

Williamson will return for the second and third T20s in the new year.

Otago-based all-rounder Anaru Kitchen, meanwhile, will make his international debut from the middle order, with Hesson looking to capitalise on his big-hitting style.

The 33-year-old would need to make an immediate impact.

"He's a destructive player, always been talented but certainly he's making better decisions as he gets a little bit older," Hesson said.

"That role, batting at five or six in a T20, is a difficult one - you might get four, five, maybe 10 balls to make a difference.

"You need someone who can strike the ball from ball one."