'He's going pretty well' – Black Caps coach optimistic over Martin Guptill return

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson says that the return of star batsman Martin Guptill isn't far away, as the opener bids to overcome a hamstring complaint.

Guptill, 31, is yet to feature for the Black Caps this summer, battling an injury that's seen him in and out of the New Zealand side for the last 12 months.

Hesson however, says that while Guptill will miss the current ODI series with the West Indies, the explosive opener should be fit soon after.

"We're hopeful that Martin will be right for the T20's (against the Windies)," Hesson said yesterday.

"He's going pretty well."

"He trained with us in Whangarei, so he's ticking along nicely."