'He's a force' - Ross Taylor sings praises of Colin de Grandhomme after Australia defeat

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has praised teammate Colin de Grandhomme, after the all-rounder played the lone hand in New Zealand's seven-wicket loss to Australia in Sydney last night.

As New Zealand's top order failed against an inexperienced Australian attack, de Grandhomme offered the only resistance, scoring 34 from 24 balls, with three sixes to end the innings and lift the Black Caps' score to 117/9 from their 20 overs.

Speaking after the loss, Taylor credited de Grandhomme for his fighting display.

"He's played a couple of those innings, not only in the Twenty20 format," he said.

"Even though he's 30-odd, he's still young in experience, and I'm sure over the next little while hopefully we'll get to see more of him."