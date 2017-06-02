'He's destructive' - Black Caps captain Williamson gives Martin Guptill massive wraps

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of Day Six of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.
French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.
The crash involving a logging truck, SUV and another vehicle has left one person in a critical condition.
Payne has been ruled out of tomorrow's match against the NZ Provincial Barbarians match due to a calf strain.
NZTA are warning motorists to take extra care driving in wet conditions in Northland.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More