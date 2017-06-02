 

'He's destructive' - Black Caps captain Williamson gives Martin Guptill massive wraps

Williamson said at today's press conference that Guptill has become NZ's premier ODI batsman.
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Ashby said his crew put in a huge effort sailing in tricky light wind conditions in Bermuda against Ben Ainslie as his crew.

'We were just fortunate that we managed to pull off that first gybe well' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby on dominant win over BAR

It's hoped this tune will be sung with gusto at rugby grounds over the next month or so.

Watch: All Blacks star turned policeman Glen Osborne and famous faces sing Kiwi classic Tutira Mai Nga Iwi for Lions tour

In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Video: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling Ben Ainslie's BAR

Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of Day Six of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Motorists warned of severe delays following three vehicle crash near Whangarei

The crash involving a logging truck, SUV and another vehicle has left one person in a critical condition.


2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 15/5/2017 Jared Payne Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

Former Blues star Jared Payne ruled out of Lions Test opener against NZ Barbarians

Payne has been ruled out of tomorrow's match against the NZ Provincial Barbarians match due to a calf strain.

Lions fans await their team's arrival at Auckland Airport

Lions fans warned to brace for traffic chaos and wet weather as the long weekend and tour kick off

NZTA are warning motorists to take extra care driving in wet conditions in Northland.



 
