'He's a creative player' – Black Caps eager to use Tom Latham in differing roles to keep him in ODI line up

Opening batsman Tom Latham is shaping as New Zealand's likely wicketkeeper in the one-day international series against Australia.

Coach Mike Hesson says Latham brings a variety of options to the side, but his role against Australia will depend on match-day conditions.
Coach Mike Hesson spoke up the merits of handing the duties to part-time gloveman Latham for the three-match series beginning in Auckland on Monday, which would deny a debut to Wellington specialist Tom Blundell.

Hesson will save his decision until after they watch Latham behind the stumps for Canterbury against Auckland in Rangiora on Saturday.

That falls two days out from the Eden Park opener, where the 24-year-old will play his 50th ODI.

"He needs to get through a full 50 overs and show that he can back up," Hesson said.

"It'll depend on the balance we want once we look at the surface but if we go with Tom Latham, we're able to have another power player in the middle or have an extra bowling option.

The Black Caps all-rounder became the first player to win a Test with consecutive sixes as NZ swept Bangladesh 2-0.
"We've used him in the past spasmodically and he's done a very good job for us."

Latham was primarily a middle-order batsman when he played three ODIs and four T20s as a wicketkeeper early in his career.

He has since established himself as a quality opening batsman at Test and ODI level.

The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.
Test keeper BJ Watling was unsuccessfully used when New Zealand were thrashed 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series in Australia in December.

Veteran Luke Ronchi is regarded as New Zealand's premier limited overs gloveman but is sidelined with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Hesson expressed no surprise that match-winning Australian opener David Warner was rested for the series.

He says the absence of the Allan Border Medal winner is simply a sign of the busy cricketing times.

"Most sides either have someone left out at some stage or injuries," he said.

"We've certainly been in that boat where we've got a lot of guys unavailable as well.

"I think they've still got plenty of good players."

