'He's challenging the best players' – Black Caps coach beams over Trent Boult's ODI heroics

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson has praised the form of Trent Boult, after helped to seal New Zealand's 3-0 ODI series win over the West Indies.

Boult was the Windies' chief tormentor in New Zealand's 3-0 series win.
Source: 1 NEWS

Boult, 28, took 10 wickets across the three match series, including career-best figures of 7/34 in the second match in Christchurch against an inexperienced Windies batting lineup.

Speaking to media today before his side's T20 series against the Windies beginning on Friday, Hesson couldn't resist praise.

"Trent's been bowling well all year," Hesson said.

"It's certainly nice to see the ball swinging again, and he becomes a real threat for us with the new or old ball."

Hesson also said that Boult is bowling as well as he was during the 2015 World Cup, where he finished as joint top wicket taker for the tournament alongside Australia's Mitchell Starc.

"In terms of the fact he's got the ball swinging, and certainly the pace he's bowling at the moment."

"It's challenging the best players, that's what you want to see."

