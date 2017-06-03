 

'He's the calmest man alive' - Black Caps seamer Boult praises world class skipper Williamson

NZN

Trent Boult has given an insight to what makes Kane Williamson tick, revealing the New Zealand captain's wardrobe choices provide more stress than anything on the cricket field.

Williamson scored 100 off 97 balls in the Champions Trophy opener against Australia which was spoiled by rain.
Source: SKY

World class pace bowler Boult says Williamson's batting and leadership are both fundamental parts of their team's Champions Trophy campaign in England.

A Williamson century in the washed-out opener against Australia in Birmingham underlined how essential the batting is.

However, Boult says the skipper's demeanour in nearly any circumstance is also a plus for New Zealand.

"He's arguably the calmest man alive," Boult said.

"To have someone like Kane come in, whether it's early or 90-0, he's a good leader and a massive part of our team.

"He's not too high when things are going well or too low when they're not."

Asked if any situation had dented the Williamson demeanour, long-time domestic and international team-mate Boult nominated one example.

"Not on the field. Maybe he's more flustered on what to wear on a dinner date with his missus."

Boult shapes as a key figure with the new ball in their vital second pool match against England in Cardiff on Tuesday.

He is arguably the game's most potent seamer after English paceman Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain suffered during the hosts' eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

England's batting was rampant in the tournament's opening match, although one chink has emerged.

Opener Jason Roy was dismissed for a fourth successive ODI single-digit score.

Boult is reading little into the slump.

"He's in a bit of a low period but I assume England are going to persevere with him at the top of the order," Boult said.

"We know what he's capable of. If you give him soft deliveries, he's very capable of putting them away."

Black Caps

