TODAY |

'He's been fantastic to play under' - Aussie spearhead defends Indian skipper Kohli

AAP
Topics
Cricket

Mitchell Starc regards Virat Kohli as a fantastic captain from first-hand experience, while Indian coach Ravi Shastri has described his emotive skipper as "an absolute gentleman".

Kohli's conduct was always going to be a talking point throughout the four-Test series, level at 1-1 after topsy-turvy contests in Adelaide and Perth.

Kohli was a near-constant presence in the headlines during the second Test.

He failed to acknowledge the crowd after a tremendous century, swapped barbs with Tim Paine and shook his counterpart's hand in such perfunctory fashion that it hinted at genuine bad blood.

Former Australian paceman Mitchell Johnson accused the superstar of being "disrespectful", while Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar was highly critical of Kolhi's captaincy.

Starc, who previously shared a dressing room with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli during the Indian Premier League, has nothing but respect for the combative batsman.

"I've played a couple of IPLs with Virat and he's been fantastic to play under, as a captain," Starc told reporters.

"Obviously, he's a fantastic player.

"The way India play this series and go about their cricket, it's up to them."

Shastri bristled when asked about Kohli's behaviour.

"Fantastic - why, what's wrong with his behaviour?" Shastri said.

"People can question; as far as we're concerned, he's an absolute gentleman."

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden suggested Kohli was more Australian than Indian in many ways.

"He plays the game in a very-competitive spirit. He is very animated; very passionate; very emotional," Hayden told the Mumbai Mirror.

"A lot of Australians at all levels of sport play the game like that.

"As long as there is a line, and I don't think Virat has crossed that ... everything has remained on the field."

Shastri also had no issue with local broadcasters highlighting a heated exchange between teammates Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in Perth.

"I'm never surprised by any coverage. Bring it on - it's as simple as that," he said.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Virat Kohli. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
2
Because the NRL organised the much, they reportedly took most of the profits.
'NRL took advantage of Mate Ma'a Tonga' - Leaked report claims unfair treatment of Tongan players after historic Kangaroos Test
3
Tim Ludeman nailed his take of the late, great commentator in the Big Bash League.
Aussie wicketkeeper has commentators in hysterics with spot-on Richie Benaud impression
4
The Kiwi star is playing it cool ahead of a possible All-Star stint.
'I don't care, mate' – Steven Adams' death-stare response to All-Star speculation
5
Ahead of a return to the Sevens World Series next year, the Tongan sevens team held an open trial in Auckland.
Tongan sevens team hold open trial in Auckland ahead of return to Sevens World Series
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Aussie spin guru backs Nathan Lyon to do the once unthinkable and go past Shane Warne's 708 wickets
01:27
The disgraced Australian captain says he will be ready to cop it from the crowd if he’s selected.

Steve Smith says captaincy days may be over: 'We'll see what the future holds'
Cameron Bancroft of Australia talks to the umpire on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

'Inspire others in the form of yoga' - Banned Aussie considered bizarre career switch
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Black Caps v England, second international cricket ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday, 28 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Mitch Santner to play as allrounder as he returns to top-level cricket for Knights