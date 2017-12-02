'He's an appalling role model for young cricketers' - Ben Stokes drawing plenty of eyes ahead of Canterbury debut

 

England cricketer Ben Stokes is expected to draw a big crowd to Rangiora, north of Christchurch, including an attendant press pack.

The England all-rounder has generated plenty of attention since touching down in New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS

The world-class Christchurch-born allrounder wasn't picked for the England Ashes squad while he was suspended and being investigated by British police for an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

However, while visiting family in Christchurch he has picked up a contract to play for Canterbury in the domestic one-day competition, despite many questioning the ethics of it.

The England all-rounder got some hacks in before tomorrow's match against Otago.
Source: 1 NEWS

They play Otago in Rangiora on Sunday, starting at 11am.

Stokes, 26, may yet be called into the England side for the third Ashes Test, depending on whether or not British police lay charges.

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.
Source: Breakfast

Such is the interest in Stokes, some of the British reporters covering the Ashes series have flown over rather than cover the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

However, Stokes has been gagged by his lawyers and won't be commenting.

