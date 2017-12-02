'He's an appalling role model for young cricketers' - Ben Stokes drawing plenty of eyes ahead of Canterbury debut

England cricketer Ben Stokes is expected to draw a big crowd to Rangiora, north of Christchurch, including an attendant press pack.

The world-class Christchurch-born allrounder wasn't picked for the England Ashes squad while he was suspended and being investigated by British police for an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

However, while visiting family in Christchurch he has picked up a contract to play for Canterbury in the domestic one-day competition, despite many questioning the ethics of it.

They play Otago in Rangiora on Sunday, starting at 11am.

Stokes, 26, may yet be called into the England side for the third Ashes Test, depending on whether or not British police lay charges.

Such is the interest in Stokes, some of the British reporters covering the Ashes series have flown over rather than cover the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.