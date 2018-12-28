Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham go big as Black Caps put Sri Lanka to the sword in Christchurch

The Black Caps have continued to pile on the runs on day three of the second Test with Sri Lanka in Christchurch, with Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls guiding New Zealand to 461/4 at tea.

Resuming after lunch on day three, Latham and Nicholls quickly got stuck into the Sri Lankan attack, reaching their 100 run partnership from 161 balls, while Nicholls passed 50 in front of his home crowd.

At the other end, Latham continued to plunder runs against Sri Lanka, going past 150, adding to his colossal 264 not out scored in Wellington last week, as the Black Caps' lead passed 500.

Having celebrated Latham's century in the morning session, the Christchurch crowd were on their feet once again, as Nicholls notched his fourth Test ton after lunch, getting to his milestone from 171 balls with 10 boundaries.

The duo made matters worse for Sri Lanka not long after, notching up the 200-run stand, as captain Kane Williamson showed no sign of intending to declare the innings over.