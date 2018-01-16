 

Henry Nicholls perfectly timed innings helps seal Black Caps' 11th straight win

Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls timed his innings to perfection, with his unbeaten half-century helping steer the Black Caps home against Pakistan to bring up their 11th consecutive victory.

The NZ batsman's unbeaten fifty steered his side to a five-wicket win over Pakistan.
Source: SKY

After a solid start by Colin Munro and Martin Guptill in chase of 263, New Zealand found themselves in trouble by losing four wickets for 11 runs to bring Nicholls to the crease.

From there, however, Nicholls showed his class, combining with Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme, patiently getting to his milestone from 69 balls.

He would finish not out with 52, sealing the win in the 46th over.

The win sees New Zealand take a 4-0 lead in the five match series against Pakistan, with the final match played in Wellington on Friday.

