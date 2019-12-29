Henriques hits extraordinary ramp over third man for six as Sixers win BBL Super Over

Two remarkable shots in a super over from Moises Henriques have lifted the Sydney Sixers to a one-run derby victory over Sydney Thunder in a Big Bash League thriller.

Tom Curran revived the Sixers with the bat in regular time before taking the ball and ensuring their 16-run super over total was enough at the SCG last night.

The all-rounder fell on the first ball of the super over but captain Henriques exposed his stumps and helped the ball over short fine leg and then somehow ramped a full-toss over third man for six.

He finished with 14 from four balls, leaving the Thunder needing 17 to win in the side's second remarkable comeback with the bat for the night.

Thunder pair Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales looked to have fallen well short before Hales launched a six from the fifth ball, leaving him six to win off the final delivery.

He was only able to scratch another Curran yorker to the third man boundary to seal a remarkable win for the Sixers after they had earlier looked lost.

Needing 43 from 21, English import Curran (35 off 17) arrived at the crease and hit his first three balls for four.

He launched the first ball of the 20th over for six over mid-wicket and then ran hard and found a boundary from the penultimate ball to leave two to win from the final delivery.

Curran squeezed Chris Tremain's effort to deep square leg, where Chris Morris collected safely and ensured the import was well short of his ground when attempting to return for the winning run.

Earlier Henriques (41 from 30) did his best to steer the side home in a more regulation fashion after Chris Green had bowled set batsman Daniel Hughes (37) and landed a direct hit run-out to dismiss Jordan Silk.

Callum Ferguson's sensible 52 from 42 ensured the Thunder had a total to defend after slipping to 7-115 in the 17th over, with Lloyd Pope (3-23 from four overs) confusing batsmen with his variations in a spell that initially swung the game in the Sixers' favour.