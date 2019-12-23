Heat star Chris Lynn falls just short of bringing up 35-ball century

Chris Lynn went within metres of blitzing the Big Bash's fastest century as he announced his arrival for the summer in Brisbane's 48-run belting of the Sydney Sixers.

Lynn whacked 94 off just 35 balls before he was caught at the long-on boundary on Sunday night, in the Heat's equal-highest total in their history of 4-209.

In a brutal smash-up that included 11 sixes at the SCG, the right-hander was well on track to break Craig Simmons' 39-ball century as the quickest in BBL history.

Had his last shot cleared the rope, it also would have made for the equal-fifth fastest century in all Twenty20 matches worldwide.

Lynn had made it his goal to prove a point in this summer's Big Bash in a bid to regain his spot in Australia's Twenty20 squad for next year's World Cup.

He scored just nine and six in the first two games of the tournament, but Sunday's knock sent a reminder to selectors.

In the process he also became the first player to pass 2000 runs in the Big Bash, while his 135 sixes in the competition's history is almost double any other player.

"I had no idea (I was close to the record for fastest century)," Lynn said.

"I knew I hit a couple over the rope so I knew I was half a chance.

"There was a bit of hype going around and a bit of talk you haven't performed.

"But you've just got to put that to the side and play with that freedom and be fearless."

Matt Renshaw also hit 60 off 39 to go top of the run-scoring charts for the tournament, before Mitchell Swepson starred with 2-27 with the ball in Brisbane's first win over the season.

In reply, James Vince hit 39 and Moises Henriques put Ben Cutting onto the Members Pavilion roof as the Sixers finished 7-161.

But it will be Lynn the night is remembered for, as he made up for the absence of new bash brother Tom Banton through a virus.

His 11 maximums was the joint highest in a Big Bash innings, equalling his own mark from 2017 and also ones set by Chris Gayle and Simmons.

In four separate overs he hit multiple sixes, as nine of them came down the ground and left bowlers watching the ball fly over their head and into the crowd.

Sean Abbott (2-42) copped plenty of damage, as did Tom Curran. Spinner Ben Manenti (2-39) was also hit over the rope three times by Lynn, before he eventually claimed his wicket.

"You do have to admire the skill level of it," Manenti said.

"He's the best ball-striker in the world or at least one of the top three.