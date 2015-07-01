'He says he's ready to go' - Mitchell Starc expected to play Ashes finale

 

Mitchell Starc has pulled up well and is expected to play the Ashes series finale that starts at the SCG tomorrow.

Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of Murali Vijay

Source: Getty

Steve Smith opted against naming a team in his pre-Test press conference on Wednesday but flagged Starc, who missed the fourth Test because of a bruised heel, as a likely inclusion.

"Starcy pulled up pretty well this morning. He says he's ready to go," Smith said.

The skipper all but confirmed that left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, who was added to Australia's squad for the fifth Test, would be left out of the XI for the fifth Test.

"The wicket's got a fair bit of grass and looks to be a pretty good wicket so I'd say we'll probably opt for just the one spinner," Smith said.

Smith, who skipped Tuesday's training session because of a sore back, confirmed he'll be right to play the SCG dead rubber.

"A little bit stiff but nothing I haven't dealt with before," he said.

"I'll have a good hit today, a catch, and I'll be fine tomorrow."

