He may've scored mammoth 181 not out to keep England series alive but he's kept grounded by his children who 'couldn't care less', Ross Taylor reveals

Black Caps hero Ross Taylor opened up today about his legendary 181-run knock yesterday, which levelled the ODI series for New Zealand against England in Dunedin.

Taylor, 34, who's birthday was today spoke to TVNZ1's Seven Sharp when he arrived in Christchurch and said he came close to leaving the field after injuring his thigh during his outstanding innings with the bat at University Oval.

"The physio came out, the umpire came out, Rod Tucker a lovely guy, said 'Ross, we can't have these physios coming out all the time, if they come out again you're going to have to come off,'" said Taylor.

"In hindsight looking back on it now I'm glad I made the decision to stay on."

Taylor said his wife and family were immensely proud of his efforts yesterday.

"My family are pretty proud. My wife texted my dad and he goes 'oh that's right it's his birthday tomorrow', didn't even acknowledge the batting but it was quite special," said Taylor.

"I guess I'm an absent father and I'm on the road a lot of the time, but the kids are a big influence on my career."

The Black Cap veteran says his family and children keep him grounded and humble.

"They couldn't care less if dad got 100 or not, they just want to see dad. That's a nice level if you do have a good or bad day, you get to have a big hug form them (kids). That's probably just as good as any hundred."