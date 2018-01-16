 

'He made it look very easy' - Black Caps rave over master blaster Colin de Grandhomme

Having one big-hitting African-born batsman named Colin has proven effective enough for New Zealand this summer.

The all-rounder's quickfire fifty saw NZ home against Pakistan in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

Boasting two is enough to reduce opponents to a quivering wreck.

Opener Colin Munro and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme both underlined their potency with rapid half-centuries in the Black Caps' ultimately-comfortable win in the fourth one-day international in Hamilton.

The unbeaten hosts were under pressure at 99-4 until de Grandhomme's arrival, with his brutal 74 not out off 40 balls swinging momentum as they ran down 263 with five wickets in hand.

Returning from bereavement leave in his native Zimbabwe, de Grandhomme played the sort of innings that Munro could relate to.

"He came out and made it look very very easy," Munro said.

"When Dutchie's playing well, he's just naturally clear and doesn't think too much about it.

"He's got that old saying of 'see ball, hit ball' and that's what he does."

Durban-born Munro has employed the same method at the top of the order, regularly shredding the West Indies and Pakistan new ball attacks.

The left-hander's 56 off 42 balls was typical of his fireworks in the last month although he was disappointed again to not push on.

"We're just fortunate enough in this environment that we have the licence to go out and play the way that we do, as long as it's not reckless.

"The way Colin came out and shot the ball, it was just good clean hitting. It wasn't slogging, it was just good cricket shots."

Asked who clears the boundary by furthest, Munro was unequivocal.

"De Grandhomme, by a mile," he said.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand selectors confirmed in-form seamer Trent Boult will be rested for the final ODI in Wellington on Friday.

Seth Rance takes the vacant squad spot and could play his third ODI.

