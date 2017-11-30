 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'He just wants to play cricket' - Canterbury cricket boss on Ben Stokes' signing

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The English all-rounder has been given clearance to play for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy competition.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

2
JARRYD HAYNE (Gold Coast Titans) - PHOTO: Scott Powick Daily News - 7th August 2016 - Action from the National Rugby League (NRL) Round 22 clash between the Gold Coast Titans v New Zealand Warriors played at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina on the Gold Coast.

NRL star Jarryd Hayne reportedly asks for Titans release

00:15
3
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

00:16
4
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

00:30
5
Eddie Hearn believes the Joshua and Parker unification heavyweight fight is getting close to being finalised.

'He's definitely the front runner' - Anthony Joshua's promoter close to fight deal with Joseph Parker


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.

01:23
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.

Jacinda Ardern says there is nothing wrong with National's approach, but it is taking time to answer them all.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to Women in Leadership Group

The PM is addressing NZ's female leaders in Auckland today. Hear what she has to say.


01:33
Trevor Mallard today said MP motions such as recognising Israel as a state, and celebrating the Black Ferns were not a good use of Parliamentary time.

Watch: Speaker Trevor Mallard fed up with time-wasting motions, such as recognising 70th anniversary of UN calling Israel a state

The Speaker also wasn't keen on a motion acknowledging the Black Ferns winning the World Cup.

00:23
Police have started an examination on the site where the building once stood.

No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake

Over 100 people died in the collapse.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 